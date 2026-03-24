WTI plunges US$10 after Trump delays planned strike on Iran’s power plants

Global oil prices sank, with New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) sliding more than 10% on March 23, 2026, after US President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned attack on Iran’s power plants for five days, citing “constructive” negotiations aimed at easing the Middle East conflict.

The comments came just hours before a deadline seen as carrying the risk of a sharper escalation.

The WTI May contract fell US$10.10, or 10.28%, to settle at US$88.13 a barrel. The Brent May contract dropped US$12.25, or 10.92%, to settle at US$99.94 a barrel.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday that he would pause any attacks on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for five days while the United States holds talks with Iran.

He said the United States and Iran had held “effective” discussions over the past two days about ending hostilities in the Middle East, and described the talks as detailed and constructive, adding they would continue throughout the week. He said he had directed the US Defence Department to delay “any and all” military strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, depending on the success of ongoing meetings and negotiations.