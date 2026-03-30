Thai Customs to Abolish Tax Loophole and Impose 40% Duty on Imported Parcels

New measures aim to curb the flood of cheap foreign goods and protect local SMEs, with a predicted monthly revenue boost of 300 million baht.

The Thai Customs Department is preparing a sweeping overhaul of its import tax regime, a move designed to shield the nation's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from a "tidal wave" of low-cost foreign products.

Under the new proposals, the long-standing tax exemption for postal items valued under 1,500 baht will be abolished, with duties on many small parcels set to hit a legal ceiling of 40%.

Phantong Loykulnanta, director-general of the Customs Department, confirmed that the agency is moving to close significant "economic leaks"caused by the surge in cross-border e-commerce.

The proposed measures, aligned with the government's "10 Plus" economic strategy, follow extensive consultations with the Federation of Thai Industries and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

