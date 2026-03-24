Thailand expands crackdown on intellectual property crime

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, Permanent Secretary of the Commerce Ministry, together with Pol Lt Gen Rutthapol Naowarat, Justice Minister, jointly announced the results of raids and crackdowns on intellectual property violations at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) headquarters in Bangkok on Tuesday (March 24).

The action followed the intensification of proactive suppression measures to sweep up infringing goods and dismantle criminal networks, reinforcing the Thai government’s commitment to tackling intellectual property violations in a serious manner.

Vuttikrai said the government remained firmly committed to promoting and protecting intellectual property rights, as intellectual property is highly important to the development of the country’s economic system.

It is also closely linked to the confidence and image perceived by both Thai and foreign investors, as well as Thailand’s trade negotiations on the global economic stage.

He said the Commerce Ministry had been working in close cooperation with the Justice Ministry and relevant agencies to suppress intellectual property violations through prevention, enforcement and the systematic expansion of investigations into related criminal networks.

As a result, operations have become faster, more targeted and more effective in deterrence, with a focus on tackling the sources of counterfeit goods and major offenders, alongside encouraging participation from the private sector, rights holders and legitimate businesses to ensure that the problem is addressed continuously and at its root.