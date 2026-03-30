Digital Ministry confirms: heat index could hit 60°C in early April 2026

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE Ministry) has confirmed as true reports that the heat index could rise as high as 60°C in early April 2026, citing information from the Thai Meteorological Department.
The ministry said the heat index reflects the temperature the human body actually feels, rather than the air temperature measured by standard instruments. It is calculated using air temperature and relative humidity, and is a better indicator of heat-related health risks than temperature alone. The higher the humidity, the hotter and more uncomfortable it feels.
The ministry warned that a high heat index can affect the public, especially at-risk groups including older people, children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, people with obesity, psychiatric patients, and people with chronic alcohol-related illness. It urged regular health precautions, including:
The DE Ministry also said it is concerned about public awareness of misinformation circulating online. It urged people to rely only on information published by official agencies, and to verify news and links carefully before sharing to avoid misunderstanding and potential harm to property or personal data.
The Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand (AFNC) reported that on March 28, 2026, it reviewed 164,207 messages, with 2,521 flagged for verification. Among these were the five topics receiving the most public attention, consisting of three true stories, one fake story, and one misleading story: