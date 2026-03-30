Digital Ministry confirms: heat index could hit 60°C in early April 2026

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE Ministry) has confirmed as true reports that the heat index could rise as high as 60°C in early April 2026, citing information from the Thai Meteorological Department.

The ministry said the heat index reflects the temperature the human body actually feels, rather than the air temperature measured by standard instruments. It is calculated using air temperature and relative humidity, and is a better indicator of heat-related health risks than temperature alone. The higher the humidity, the hotter and more uncomfortable it feels.

The ministry warned that a high heat index can affect the public, especially at-risk groups including older people, children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, people with obesity, psychiatric patients, and people with chronic alcohol-related illness. It urged regular health precautions, including: