Digital Ministry confirms: heat index could hit 60°C in early April 2026

MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2026

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry says reports that the heat index could reach 60°C in early April 2026 are accurate, citing the Meteorological Department and urging the public to follow heat-safety guidance.

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE Ministry) has confirmed as true reports that the heat index could rise as high as 60°C in early April 2026, citing information from the Thai Meteorological Department.

The ministry said the heat index reflects the temperature the human body actually feels, rather than the air temperature measured by standard instruments. It is calculated using air temperature and relative humidity, and is a better indicator of heat-related health risks than temperature alone. The higher the humidity, the hotter and more uncomfortable it feels.

Digital Ministry confirms: heat index could hit 60°C in early April 2026

The ministry warned that a high heat index can affect the public, especially at-risk groups including older people, children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, people with obesity, psychiatric patients, and people with chronic alcohol-related illness. It urged regular health precautions, including:

  1. Follow weather forecasts and heat index updates, and avoid outdoor activities during extreme heat—especially 1.00pm-4.00pm.
  2. Drink at least 6-8 glasses of clean water a day, without waiting until you feel thirsty.
  3. Avoid alcohol and high-sugar drinks such as sweet beverages and fizzy drinks.
  4. Wear breathable clothing, wear a hat, and use an umbrella for sun protection.
  5. People taking certain medicines—such as blood pressure medication, decongestants, diuretics, or psychiatric medication—should monitor symptoms, as some medicines can affect the body’s temperature regulation.
  6. People working or exercising outdoors should do activities in groups so others can help spot unusual symptoms.
  7. Older people should drink water often, get enough rest, stay in well-ventilated places, and avoid going outdoors during extreme heat.

The DE Ministry also said it is concerned about public awareness of misinformation circulating online. It urged people to rely only on information published by official agencies, and to verify news and links carefully before sharing to avoid misunderstanding and potential harm to property or personal data.


Anti-Fake News Centre update

The Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand (AFNC) reported that on March 28, 2026, it reviewed 164,207 messages, with 2,521 flagged for verification. Among these were the five topics receiving the most public attention, consisting of three true stories, one fake story, and one misleading story:

  1. True: Early April 2026 heat index may reach 60°C
  2. True: Samut Prakan “two-water” seabass registered as a GI product
  3. True: Middle East conflict leads to more than 1,000 cancelled flights into Thailand
  4. Fake: 425,000 Israelis preparing to evacuate to Thailand
  5. Misleading: Winter melon juice and boiled sea cucumber can control blood sugar and cure diabetes permanently
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