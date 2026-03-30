Thailand faces scorching heat, storms and gusty winds across upper regions

Thailand is facing another day of unstable weather on Sunday, March 30, with very hot conditions expected across large parts of the North, Northeast and Central region, alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said upper Thailand would remain generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day and isolated very hot spots in the North, Northeast and Central region. At the same time, some areas are likely to see thunderstorms and strong winds as a heat-induced low-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, while weak southerly and southwesterly winds prevail over the region.

The public has been advised to take care of their health in the heat, avoid spending long periods outdoors, and remain alert to the dangers posed by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

In the South, scattered thunderstorms are forecast, although hot daytime conditions are still expected. The department said this is due to easterly and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.





For Bangkok and surrounding areas, the forecast says conditions will remain generally hot with daytime haze. Temperatures are expected to range from 26-28C to 35-37C, with southerly winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour.