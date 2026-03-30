Thailand faces scorching heat, storms and gusty winds across upper regions

Thailand is facing another day of unstable weather on Sunday, March 30, with very hot conditions expected across large parts of the North, Northeast and Central region, alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
In its 24-hour forecast, the department said upper Thailand would remain generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day and isolated very hot spots in the North, Northeast and Central region. At the same time, some areas are likely to see thunderstorms and strong winds as a heat-induced low-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, while weak southerly and southwesterly winds prevail over the region.
The public has been advised to take care of their health in the heat, avoid spending long periods outdoors, and remain alert to the dangers posed by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
In the South, scattered thunderstorms are forecast, although hot daytime conditions are still expected. The department said this is due to easterly and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
For Bangkok and surrounding areas, the forecast says conditions will remain generally hot with daytime haze. Temperatures are expected to range from 26-28C to 35-37C, with southerly winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour.
The North is forecast to be generally hot to very hot in some places, with daytime haze and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds, mainly in Tak and Phetchabun. Temperatures are expected to range from 17-26C to 37-41C.
The Northeast will also be hot to very hot in places, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected mainly in Loei and Nakhon Ratchasima. Temperatures are forecast at 21-26C overnight and 38-40C during the day.
In the Central region, hot to very hot weather is expected in some areas, with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds mainly in Saraburi and Kanchanaburi. Temperatures are forecast at 23-26C to 36-40C.
The East is expected to remain hot, with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures are forecast at 23-28C to 33-38C, while waves are expected to remain around one metre high, rising above one metre in thundery areas.
On the eastern coast of the South, hot daytime conditions are forecast with thunderstorms covering around 20% of the area, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperatures are expected to range from 21-25C to 32-37C.
On the western coast, thunderstorms are also forecast in around 20% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun, with temperatures of 23-26C to 33-36C. Sea conditions are expected to remain moderate, with higher waves in storm-hit areas.