TMD warns of scorching heat and storms across upper Thailand

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see hot weather during the day, with very hot conditions in some areas of the North, along with thundershowers and gusty winds in some places.

This is due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds prevail over the area.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health in the hot weather and beware of possible thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas.

For the South, rain will be less frequent, with hot weather during the day due to weak easterly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.