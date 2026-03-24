TMD warns of scorching heat and storms across upper Thailand

TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2026

Maximum temperatures are set to hit 40°C in parts of the North, while thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast in 34 provinces and Bangkok.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts hot weather across upper Thailand, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 40°C.
  • Thundershowers and gusty winds are expected in 34 provinces, as well as in Bangkok, due to a heat low-pressure system and prevailing winds.
  • The public in upper Thailand is advised to take health precautions against the heat and to be aware of the potential for storms.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Tuesday (March 24) warns of hot weather during the day across upper Thailand, with maximum temperatures reaching 40°C, while thundershowers and gusty winds are expected in 34 provinces, as well as Bangkok.

TMD warns of scorching heat and storms across upper Thailand

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see hot weather during the day, with very hot conditions in some areas of the North, along with thundershowers and gusty winds in some places.

This is due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds prevail over the area.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health in the hot weather and beware of possible thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas.

For the South, rain will be less frequent, with hot weather during the day due to weak easterly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Tuesday (March 24) to 6am Wednesday (March 25)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature 26-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 35-38°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h.

North

  • Hot during the day, with very hot conditions in some places, and thundershowers in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 15-24°C
  • Maximum temperature 36-40°C
  • South-westerly winds 5-15 km/h.

Northeast

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin and Sisaket.
  • Minimum temperature 20-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 36-39°C
  • South-easterly winds 10-15 km/h.

Central

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom.
  • Minimum temperature 25-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 37-39°C
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/h.

East

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 25-28°C
  • Maximum temperature 32-38°C
  • South-easterly winds 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves will be about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.

South (east coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon.
  • Minimum temperature 21-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 32-38°C
  • South-easterly winds 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves will be about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga.
  • Minimum temperature 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-38°C
  • Easterly winds 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves will be about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre offshore and in thundershowers.
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