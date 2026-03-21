Thailand weather alert: North set for 40C heat as storms, hail hit 51 provinces

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned of stormy weather across 51 provinces, with very hot conditions in the North and temperatures reaching 40C, while the Northeast and East face heavy rain, hail and strong winds.





The latest weather update said upper Thailand, especially the North, would see hot to very hot weather during the day. Rain is expected to increase in the North, Northeast and East, with thunderstorms, strong gusts and isolated hail, particularly in the lower North, the Northeast, the Central Plains and the East.

The department said the weather pattern is being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while stronger southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over the region.

Residents in upper Thailand have been urged to take care during thunderstorms and strong winds, and to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, or near unstable buildings and billboards.

Farmers have been advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare for possible damage to crops and livestock, while also looking after their health because of the hot weather.