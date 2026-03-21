Thailand weather alert: North set for 40C heat as storms, hail hit 51 provinces

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned of stormy weather across 51 provinces, with very hot conditions in the North and temperatures reaching 40C, while the Northeast and East face heavy rain, hail and strong winds.
The latest weather update said upper Thailand, especially the North, would see hot to very hot weather during the day. Rain is expected to increase in the North, Northeast and East, with thunderstorms, strong gusts and isolated hail, particularly in the lower North, the Northeast, the Central Plains and the East.
The department said the weather pattern is being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while stronger southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over the region.
Residents in upper Thailand have been urged to take care during thunderstorms and strong winds, and to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, or near unstable buildings and billboards.
Farmers have been advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare for possible damage to crops and livestock, while also looking after their health because of the hot weather.
In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected in some areas due to south-easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in both the Gulf and the Andaman are expected to remain slight at around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
Boat operators in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have been advised to navigate with caution and avoid stormy areas.
The department also said air quality in upper Thailand remains in a good range at present, with dust and haze accumulation limited because of favourable ventilation.
The forecast, covering the period from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, is as follows:
In the North, daytime conditions will be hot to very hot, with thunderstorms affecting 20% of the area, along with strong winds and isolated hail. The main affected provinces are Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 18-24C and maximum temperatures at 34-40C, with south-westerly winds of 5-15 km/h.
In the Northeast, the weather will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms covering 40% of the region, as well as strong winds and isolated hail. The main affected provinces are Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperatures will range from 20-25C and maximum temperatures from 33-38C, with south-easterly winds of 10-15 km/h.
In the Central region, conditions will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, together with strong winds and isolated hail. The main affected provinces are Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 24-26C and maximum temperatures at 34-38C, with southerly winds of 10-15 km/h.
In the East, hot daytime weather is expected, with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, along with strong winds and isolated hail. The main affected provinces are Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 23-27C and maximum temperatures at 31-36C. South-easterly winds will blow at 15-30 km/h, with waves around 1 metre high and above 2 metres in stormy areas.
On the eastern coast of the South, thunderstorms are expected in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Minimum temperatures will range from 22-26C and maximum temperatures from 32-37C. South-easterly winds will blow at 15-30 km/h, with waves around 1 metre high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
On the western coast of the South, thunderstorms are also forecast in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket. Minimum temperatures will be 23-26C and maximum temperatures 33-37C. South-easterly winds will blow at 15-30 km/h, with waves around 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre offshore and in thunderstorm areas.
In Bangkok and surrounding areas, daytime conditions will be hot, with thunderstorms affecting 10% of the area and strong winds in some places. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 25-27C and maximum temperatures at 33-36C, with southerly winds of 10-15 km/h.