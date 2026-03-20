Thailand braces for heat and storms in 38 provinces

FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2026

Thailand faces hot daytime weather and thunderstorms in 38 provinces on March 20, with the Northeast hardest hit and waves topping 2 metres

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned that hot weather and thunderstorms will affect many parts of the country on March 20, 2026, with the Northeast expected to face the heaviest rainfall. A total of 38 provinces have been flagged as at risk from thunderstorms, while waves in the Gulf of Thailand may rise above 2 metres in areas hit by storms.

People are being urged to prepare for volatile weather conditions, as upper Thailand is expected to remain hot during the day, with isolated thunderstorms in some areas. The department said the lower North, lower Northeast, Central region and East are the most likely to be affected.

The unsettled conditions are being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand across the region.

The Meteorological Department advised people in upper Thailand to take care of their health because of the hot weather and to remain alert to the dangers posed by thunderstorms.

For the South, isolated thunderstorms are also forecast due to south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Winds and waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to remain relatively weak, with waves around 1 metre high, but in stormy areas they could exceed 2 metres.

Sailors in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have been told to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

As for air quality, dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand is expected to remain at a moderate level because air ventilation is also moderate.

Thailand braces for heat and storms in 38 provinces

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow is as follows:

North:

Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the region, mainly in Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Minimum temperature: 18-25C
Maximum temperature: 34-39C
South-westerly winds at 5-15 kilometres per hour.

Northeast:

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the region, mainly in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature: 20-24C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-38C
  • South-easterly winds at 10-15 kilometres per hour.

Central region:

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the region, mainly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-38C
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 kilometres per hour.

East:

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the region, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-37C
  • South-easterly winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour.
  • Waves around 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas.

South (east coast):

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the region, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-37C
  • South-easterly winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour.
  • Waves around 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas.

South (west coast):

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the region, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36C
  • South-easterly winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour.
  • Waves around 1 metre high, with offshore waves and waves in stormy areas rising above 1 metre.

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 26-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37C
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 kilometres per hour.
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