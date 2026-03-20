Thailand braces for heat and storms in 38 provinces

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned that hot weather and thunderstorms will affect many parts of the country on March 20, 2026, with the Northeast expected to face the heaviest rainfall. A total of 38 provinces have been flagged as at risk from thunderstorms, while waves in the Gulf of Thailand may rise above 2 metres in areas hit by storms.

People are being urged to prepare for volatile weather conditions, as upper Thailand is expected to remain hot during the day, with isolated thunderstorms in some areas. The department said the lower North, lower Northeast, Central region and East are the most likely to be affected.

The unsettled conditions are being driven by a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand across the region.

The Meteorological Department advised people in upper Thailand to take care of their health because of the hot weather and to remain alert to the dangers posed by thunderstorms.

For the South, isolated thunderstorms are also forecast due to south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Winds and waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to remain relatively weak, with waves around 1 metre high, but in stormy areas they could exceed 2 metres.

Sailors in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have been told to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

As for air quality, dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand is expected to remain at a moderate level because air ventilation is also moderate.