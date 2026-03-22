North and Central Thailand brace for extreme heat, thunderstorms and strong winds

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts the weather from March 22 to March 27, 2026.

During March 22-23, 2026, the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast and the East will strengthen, while a heat low-pressure system covers upper Thailand.

This will bring more rain to those areas, with thundershowers, gusty winds and hail in some places.

During March 24-27, 2026, upper Thailand will become hotter, with very hot conditions in some areas of the North and the Central region, along with thundershowers and isolated gusty winds, as the heat low-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, while the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast and the East weaken.

The South will continue to see isolated thundershowers due to weak easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf will weaken, with waves in the lower Gulf around 1 metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.