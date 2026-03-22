North and Central Thailand brace for extreme heat, thunderstorms and strong winds

SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2026

A heat low-pressure system is expected to push temperatures higher across upper Thailand, while unsettled conditions may bring scattered storms and dangerous winds in some areas.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts severe weather for North and Central Thailand from March 22-27, 2026.
  • From March 24-27, these regions will experience "hot to very hot" conditions, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 40°C.
  • The forecast also includes thundershowers, strong gusty winds, and potential hail, with a higher probability of storms between March 22-23.
  • Authorities advise residents to take precautions against the storms by avoiding open areas and to protect their health from the extreme heat.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts the weather from March 22 to March 27, 2026.

During March 22-23, 2026, the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast and the East will strengthen, while a heat low-pressure system covers upper Thailand.

This will bring more rain to those areas, with thundershowers, gusty winds and hail in some places.

During March 24-27, 2026, upper Thailand will become hotter, with very hot conditions in some areas of the North and the Central region, along with thundershowers and isolated gusty winds, as the heat low-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, while the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast and the East weaken.

The South will continue to see isolated thundershowers due to weak easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf will weaken, with waves in the lower Gulf around 1 metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.

Caution

People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of thundershowers and gusty winds by avoiding open areas, large trees, unsecured structures and billboards.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, while also taking care of their health due to the hot weather throughout the period.

The Thai Meteorological Department regional forecast for March 22-27, 2026

Northern

March 22-23, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10-20 per cent of the area, gusty winds and hail in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 18-25°C.
  • Maximum temperature 33-39°C.

March 24-27, 2026

  • Hot to very hot, with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area and isolated gusty winds.
  • Minimum temperature 20-26°C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-40°C.
  • Southwesterly winds 5-15 km/hr.

Northeastern

March 22-23, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20-40 per cent of the area, gusty winds and hail in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 20-25°C.
  • Maximum temperature 33-37°C.

March 24-27, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10-20 per cent of the area and isolated gusty winds, mostly in the lower part.
  • Minimum temperature 21-26°C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-38°C.
  • Southeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Central

March 22-23, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10-20 per cent of the area, gusty winds and hail in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26°C.
  • Maximum temperature 33-38°C.

March 24-27, 2026

  • Hot to very hot, with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area and isolated gusty winds, mostly in the lower part.
  • Minimum temperature 25-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-40°C.
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Eastern

March 22-23, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20-40 per cent of the area, gusty winds and hail in some places.

March 24-27, 2026

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10-30 per cent of the area and isolated gusty winds.
  • Southerly winds 10-30 km/hr.
  • Waves below 1 metre, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • Minimum temperature 24-28°C.
  • Maximum temperature 33-38°C.

Southern (East Coast)

  • Thundershowers in 10-20 per cent of the area throughout the period.
  • Minimum temperature 22-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature 31-37°C.
  • From Surat Thani northwards: southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
  • Waves below 1 metre, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 15-30 km/hr.
  • Waves around 1 metre high, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.

Southern (West Coast)

  • Thundershowers in 10-20 per cent of the area throughout the period.
  • Easterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
  • Waves below 1 metre, around 1 metre offshore, and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
  • Minimum temperature 23-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature 33-37°C.

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10-30 per cent of the area and isolated gusty winds throughout the period.
  • Southerly winds 10-15 km/hr.
  • Minimum temperature 25-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature 34-38°C.
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