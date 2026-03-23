TMD warns North could top 40°C as storms and gusty winds hit parts of upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that upper Thailand will be hot during the day on March 23, 2026, with very hot conditions in parts of the North, alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas. The pattern is being driven by a heat-related low-pressure system over upper Thailand, with southerly and south-easterly winds prevailing.
The South is expected to see less rain, but remain hot during the day. Seas in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are forecast to have waves of around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing through stormy zones.
The TMD also noted that dust and haze accumulation in the North and Northeast remains moderate to fairly high, due to weak-to-moderate ventilation.
Forecast (6.00am today to 6.00am tomorrow)
North: Hot during the day, with very hot conditions in some areas. Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Hot during the day. Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.
Central: Hot during the day. Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
East: Hot during the day. Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South (East Coast): Hot during the day. Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
South (West Coast): Hot during the day. Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Hot during the day. Thunderstorms in 10% of the area.