TMD warns North could top 40°C as storms and gusty winds hit parts of upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that upper Thailand will be hot during the day on March 23, 2026, with very hot conditions in parts of the North, alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas. The pattern is being driven by a heat-related low-pressure system over upper Thailand, with southerly and south-easterly winds prevailing.

The South is expected to see less rain, but remain hot during the day. Seas in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are forecast to have waves of around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing through stormy zones.

The TMD also noted that dust and haze accumulation in the North and Northeast remains moderate to fairly high, due to weak-to-moderate ventilation.