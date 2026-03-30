Oil Fund deficit tops 42bn baht; Thai fuel rise trails regional peers

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, said on March 30 at Government House, during a briefing by the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East, that the ministry was monitoring the energy situation amid volatility caused by the Middle East crisis.

He said global oil prices remained elevated because of persistent uncertainty in the region, with Dubai crude surging to US$120 a barrel, up 72% from before the outbreak of fighting.

Diesel in the Singapore market was currently above US$200 a barrel and had previously climbed as high as US$240 a barrel, more than double normal levels.

However, Thailand’s retail oil prices had risen less than those of neighbouring countries in the region.

Retail diesel in Thailand stood at 38.90 baht per litre, up 30%, while Gasohol 95 E10 stood at 41.05 baht per litre, up 34% from before the crisis.

He said that was a relatively limited increase compared with the more than 200% jump in world market prices.

In Malaysia, retail diesel prices had risen by as much as 90%, with the average price reaching about 45.41 baht per litre. Singapore had also recorded an increase of more than 54%.

Meanwhile, Vietnam, the Philippines and Lao PDR had faced sharp fuel price rises, with retail prices in those countries surging by more than 100%.