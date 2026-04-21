Thailand ranks 24th among 30 economies for per-capita CO₂ emissions

The latest 2024 data from Our World in Data reveals the ranking of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions per capita across the world’s 30 largest economies, measured in tonnes per person per year.

The ranking shows that Thailand placed 24th, with CO₂ emissions of 3.7 tonnes per person per year, a level lower than that of many major economies.

The countries with the highest per-capita carbon emissions remain energy-producing nations in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia ranked first at 20.4 tonnes per person and the United Arab Emirates second at 20.1 tonnes per person.

Among developed countries, Australia, the United States and Canada recorded emissions of between 13 and 14 tonnes per person, significantly higher than the average in many Asian countries.

In Asia, South Korea had the highest emissions in the region at 11.3 tonnes per person, followed by Singapore at 9.2 tonnes per person and China at 8.7 tonnes per person.

At the other end of the ranking, India recorded the lowest emissions among the 30 major economies at 2.2 tonnes per person, followed by Brazil at 2.3 tonnes per person and Indonesia at 2.9 tonnes per person.