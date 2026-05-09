Anutin and Marcos discuss food, trade, investment and energy cooperation

At 9am on May 9, local time in the Philippines, one hour ahead of Thailand, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held bilateral talks with Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines, during his visit to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit.

The meeting took place at the Business Center of the Shangri-La Mactan hotel in Cebu, the Philippines.

The Prime Minister thanked the Philippines for hosting the summit so successfully, saying the meetings had proceeded smoothly and produced concrete outcomes.

He said the discussions reflected the commitment of all parties to finding avenues for cooperation that would lead to shared success.

Anutin also praised the Philippines’ role in initiating the trilateral meeting, which allowed all sides to hold frank and constructive talks and helped build shared understanding on several key issues.

He said the Philippine side had played an important role in fostering an atmosphere of cooperation and trust.

The Prime Minister said the outcome of the talks was satisfactory and marked another important step towards strengthening stability, peace and constructive cooperation in the region. All parties, he added, were pleased to continue pushing for tangible positive results.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in several areas, including food security, trade, investment and energy, with the aim of strengthening regional stability and security.