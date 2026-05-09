Police chief orders wider probe into Chinese man found with weapons cache in Chonburi

National police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet has ordered investigators to expand their probe into a Chinese man arrested after police found firearms, magazines, military-grade weapons, explosives and related materials in Chonburi.

The case began after Mingchen Sun, a 31-year-old Chinese national, crashed his car and it overturned in the area of Na Chom Thian Police Station, Sattahip district, Chonburi province on Friday. Police later found firearms and magazines inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of his rented house led to the discovery of military firearms, high-powered explosive materials, anti-personnel and hand grenades, explosive components and a large quantity of fuel.

Pol Gen Kitrat said he had instructed investigators from Provincial Police Region 2 to urgently expand the investigation, particularly into the suspect’s travel history, occupation, associates, the origin of the weapons, the purpose of possession, and financial routes. He said progress must be reported until the entire network can be prosecuted.

He added that the Immigration Bureau had also been ordered to screen foreign nationals entering, leaving or staying in Thailand for unusual patterns, such as frequent travel in and out of the country or unusually long stays. Relevant information will be sent to local police for checks, with intelligence operations and inspections of both foreign nationals and their residences to prevent similar incidents from happening again.