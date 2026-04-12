PM Anutin to visit Narathiwat amid persistent southern insurgency

It was reported on April 12, 2026, that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul remains Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) and is scheduled to visit Narathiwat province on April 17 to closely monitor the situation.

This followed the Cabinet meeting on April 11, which approved a proposal to lift measures under the Internal Security Act in Su-ngai Kolok district, Narathiwat province, while also endorsing the recommendation of the Emergency Situation Administration Committee to declare a “severe emergency” for three months, from April 20 to July 19, 2026.

The latest security assessment found that Su-ngai Kolok district continued to be used as a support base by violent groups, serving as a hideout, shelter and bomb-assembly site.