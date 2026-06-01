ONWR puts six provinces on flood alert as heavy rain hits Thailand

Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources has warned that six provinces in the East and South face a heightened risk of flooding, flash floods, forest run-off and mudslides over the next 12 hours due to heavy rainfall.

Thanarot Woraratprasert, director of the National Water Administration Centre under the Office of the National Water Resources and deputy spokesperson for the ONWR, said on June 1, 2026, that a rather strong south-west monsoon was prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

A monsoon trough is also lying across upper Thailand, bringing more rain and heavy downpours to several parts of the country.