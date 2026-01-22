Chiang Dao officials held in crackdown on fake Thai nationality

The Department of Provincial Administration, together with five agencies, launched The Chiang Dao 'Salai Mok' (Fog-Clearing) Operation on Thursday (January 22), led by Witoon Sirinukul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, and senior officials.

They executed six arrest warrants to detain an assistant district officer and municipal officials in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai, six suspects in total, over allegations of fraudulently issuing permanent residence certificates for ethnic groups and Thai nationality to at least nine foreign nationals.

Initial information suggests the arrest of the assistant district officer stemmed from an expanded investigation following the arrest of one Chinese national under an earlier operation in Wiang Haeng on November 18, 2025, with links indicating the suspect had moved their house registration into the Chiang Dao district.

Investigators later found evidence suggesting state officials had facilitated the issuance of birth certification documents, leading to the acquisition of Thai nationality for others.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until found guilty by a court.