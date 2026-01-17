Suchatvee vows ‘dream cabinet’ and tech-led crackdown if elected PM

At the event “Nation Election 2026 DEBATE: The Crossroads” hosted by Nation Group on January 17, 2026, Suchatvee Suwansawat, leader of the Thai Kao Mai Party and a prime ministerial candidate, set out his vision as the first speaker on stage.
Suchatvee said that if Thailand were to have a prime minister named “Suchatvee”, the country would see a “dream cabinet” made up of professionals—the most important first step toward real change. He said education reform would be led by new-generation educators as education minister, top researchers would oversee higher education and science, and private-sector professionals with AI expertise would run the Digital Economy and Society Ministry. Political parties may have quotas, he said, but unqualified figures or “local strongmen” should not expect results in 100 days—or even four years. Under his leadership, he said, every portfolio would be held by a professional.
He outlined three immediate priorities:
1) Safety within 30 days
Within the first month, Suchatvee pledged to build a safer Thai society, saying daily incidents such as crane collapses and road sinkholes that endanger lives would be brought under control within 30 days. “Children must be able to leave home and return home safely,” he said.
2) A decisive tech war on scammers
He vowed a comprehensive crackdown on scammers who, he said, drain more than 200 billion baht a year from families. Suchatvee said it was unacceptable that scam networks operating from Cambodia appeared to have more advanced technology than Thailand. He insisted the government under his leadership would deploy technology that outmatches scammers, shutting down mule accounts and blocking illicit transfers.
He said the Bank of Thailand must take the lead, working with state-owned banks and police to end mule-account abuse. Opening mule accounts and siphoning funds must be made impossible, he said, with a mule-account prevention system in place within 60 days.
3) Tackling livelihoods and debt at the root
Turning to household finances, Suchatvee said Thailand faces overwhelming debt, with average household liabilities exceeding 750,000 baht, and nearly 40% of it outside the formal system. He proposed a 20,000-baht fund accessible to everyone using a single ID card, at low interest, as a first step—followed by a broader reset of Thailand’s economic foundations.
He urged voters not to repeat past choices. “If we choose the same way and the same people, Thailand will be like a decaying crane,” he said, calling for new people, professional leadership and new ideas to uproot the structural causes of economic decline.
“I have no hidden backers,” Suchatvee concluded. “I entered politics at the right time in my life, with knowledge and skills paid for by taxpayers. I’m here to repay Thailand. Choose Thai Kao Mai.”