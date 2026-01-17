Suchatvee vows ‘dream cabinet’ and tech-led crackdown if elected PM

At the event “Nation Election 2026 DEBATE: The Crossroads” hosted by Nation Group on January 17, 2026, Suchatvee Suwansawat, leader of the Thai Kao Mai Party and a prime ministerial candidate, set out his vision as the first speaker on stage.

Suchatvee said that if Thailand were to have a prime minister named “Suchatvee”, the country would see a “dream cabinet” made up of professionals—the most important first step toward real change. He said education reform would be led by new-generation educators as education minister, top researchers would oversee higher education and science, and private-sector professionals with AI expertise would run the Digital Economy and Society Ministry. Political parties may have quotas, he said, but unqualified figures or “local strongmen” should not expect results in 100 days—or even four years. Under his leadership, he said, every portfolio would be held by a professional.

He outlined three immediate priorities:

1) Safety within 30 days

Within the first month, Suchatvee pledged to build a safer Thai society, saying daily incidents such as crane collapses and road sinkholes that endanger lives would be brought under control within 30 days. “Children must be able to leave home and return home safely,” he said.