China punishes 69 senior officials in 2025 graft crackdown

Chinese authorities have released an annual report on the country’s anti-corruption campaign, showing nearly 70 senior officials punished and almost one million others disciplined, underscoring President Xi Jinping’s continuing “zero tolerance” policy against graft.

According to a report by Bloomberg, China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), together with the National Supervisory Commission, issued a statement on its website on Saturday, disclosing statistics for 2025.

The authorities said they punished 69 senior officials—covering ministerial level, provincial level and above—for involvement in corruption.

China’s anti-corruption watchdogs also said that more than one million corruption cases were opened for investigation in the past year.

As a result, more than 983,000 people were punished through disciplinary and criminal measures, a figure reflecting what the agencies described as strict enforcement and a major effort to clean up the bureaucracy.

Separately, Xinhua reported that earlier this week Xi reiterated the urgent need to maintain tough anti-corruption measures, saying the government must act decisively to ensure officials who betray their duties would have “no place to stand” in Chinese society.

Xi acknowledged that the mission of eliminating the “environment that breeds corruption” remains difficult and demanding, but said it must be done.

He warned that corruption is a serious threat that erodes the development of the Communist Party of China and the country’s long-term stability.