Police graft probe exposes BNK Master gambling network after over 200 officers implicated

On October 25, 2025, reports confirmed that the Police Complaint Review Board (PCRB) had ruled on October 22 that former national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol and more than 200 officers were found to have committed disciplinary offences over allegations of receiving bribes and benefits from the BNK Master online gambling network.

The investigation stemmed from a petition submitted in March 2024 by well-known lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd (Lawyer Tum). The PCRB’s inquiry took more than seven months, gathering documents from multiple agencies and examining financial records spanning several years before reaching a conclusion.

Next, Pol Gen Torsak and the implicated officers will be given an opportunity to defend themselves. Their statements will form part of the disciplinary review to determine the severity of punishment before the findings are forwarded to the Royal Thai Police (RTP) for further action. The PCRB reiterated that the RTP cannot launch a new inquiry unless new evidence emerges or significant contradictions arise that could change the case’s outcome, stressing that fairness will be ensured for all parties involved.