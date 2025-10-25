Police graft probe exposes BNK Master gambling network after over 200 officers implicated

On October 25, 2025, reports confirmed that the Police Complaint Review Board (PCRB) had ruled on October 22 that former national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol and more than 200 officers were found to have committed disciplinary offences over allegations of receiving bribes and benefits from the BNK Master online gambling network.
The investigation stemmed from a petition submitted in March 2024 by well-known lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd (Lawyer Tum). The PCRB’s inquiry took more than seven months, gathering documents from multiple agencies and examining financial records spanning several years before reaching a conclusion.
Next, Pol Gen Torsak and the implicated officers will be given an opportunity to defend themselves. Their statements will form part of the disciplinary review to determine the severity of punishment before the findings are forwarded to the Royal Thai Police (RTP) for further action. The PCRB reiterated that the RTP cannot launch a new inquiry unless new evidence emerges or significant contradictions arise that could change the case’s outcome, stressing that fairness will be ensured for all parties involved.
The case is linked to earlier revelations about financial transactions connected to online gambling operations. In March 2024, the same month Lawyer Tum filed his complaint, Pol Maj Gen Namkiat Theerarojanapong — a close aide to then deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachet Hakparn — held a press conference revealing money trails from BNK Master. The documents allegedly showed transfers from the gambling network’s suspects to civilians, senior police officers, and their relatives.
The funds were traced back to accounts belonging to Pimwilai, a suspect in the BNK Master case under Tao Poon Police Station. The investigation originated from coordination between Pimwilai’s legal team and that of Pol Gen Surachet, focusing on her transactions with Pol Lt Col Krit Priyaket, a suspect tied to another gambling ring known as the “Minnie Network.”
In total, 34 money trails were identified:
At the time, Pol Gen Surachet’s lawyer, Natthawit Netijaruroj, stated that the investigation team focused only on transactions related to Routes 32–34 and questioned why some officers involved in the investigation also appeared among the money recipients.
Pol Maj Gen Namkiat clarified that the disclosures aimed solely to reveal financial links, not to make legal accusations.
Then-police chief Pol Gen Torsak responded publicly, saying:
“If the evidence exists, reveal the full list. If anyone is truly guilty, they will be dealt with — no exceptions. Using initials only damages society’s trust.”
The PCRB’s ruling marks a major step in disciplinary proceedings against senior officers and others allegedly involved in the BNK Master online gambling scandal, one of the most high-profile corruption cases to hit the Thai police force.