Alleged illegal gambling mastermind ‘Minnie’ arrested again

Police arrested suspected gambling mastermind Thanyanan “Minnie” Sucharitchinsri again on Tuesday, booking her on the same charges that led to her arrest two years ago.
Thanyanan, 28, was first arrested on July 28, 2023 for allegedly money laundering and operating an online gambling website.
The case made headlines after investigators indicated that police officers including then-deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn might be linked to Thanyanan’s gambling network.
Thanyanan, reportedly the daughter of a local politician in Loei province, was granted temporary bail release pending her trial.
On Tuesday, officers of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) searched nine locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces, as well as Thanyanan’s house in Loei province, in an online gambling investigation apparently targeting a new version of Thanyanan’s old website.
Officers arrested Thanyanan at a house in Bangkok’s Ramindra area, and detained 32 others at different locations. They also confiscated several bank passbooks for suspected mule accounts.
CCIB chief Pol Lt-Gen Trirong Phiewphan said a press conference on Wednesday would clarify whether Thanyanan’s latest arrest is linked to her old case and any senior police officers are involved.