Alleged illegal gambling mastermind ‘Minnie’ arrested again

Police arrested suspected gambling mastermind Thanyanan “Minnie” Sucharitchinsri again on Tuesday, booking her on the same charges that led to her arrest two years ago.

Thanyanan, 28, was first arrested on July 28, 2023 for allegedly money laundering and operating an online gambling website.

The case made headlines after investigators indicated that police officers including then-deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn might be linked to Thanyanan’s gambling network.

Thanyanan, reportedly the daughter of a local politician in Loei province, was granted temporary bail release pending her trial.