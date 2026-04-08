Don Mueang expects Songkran festival passengers to top 1 million

Vijit Kaewsaitiam, director of Don Mueang Airport, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), said the airport is fully prepared to serve passengers during the Songkran festival.
Free parking will be provided at Cargo Warehouse 4 at Don Mueang Airport from April 11-15, 2026, with shuttle services operating between the parking area and the passenger terminals, as well as staff on hand to assist travellers 24 hours a day.
However, based on estimated air traffic during the Songkran period from April 10-19, 2026, the airport expects total passenger traffic of about 1.06 million, or an average of 106,268 people per day, while total flights are projected to exceed 6,551, or an average of 656 per day.
The busiest day, or peak day, is expected to be April 11, 2026, while the busiest periods are 5am-7am, 9am-11am and 3pm-6pm.
To help make travel more convenient, passengers are asked to allow at least two to three hours before departure.
Further information is available from the Don Mueang Airport public relations centre on 0 2535 1192 or the AOT Contact Centre on 1722, both operating 24 hours a day.
Vijit added that he had instructed all sectors to prepare comprehensively and operate in line with the “Fast and Hassle-free Airport” strategy, with modern technology serving as a core part of airport management to meet the needs of today’s travellers, including the Common Use Self Service (CUSS) check-in system.
This also includes the Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD) system, biometric facial identification, and Automated Border Control for both departing and arriving passengers holding electronic passports, or e-Passports.
These systems are expected to help reduce waiting times, ease congestion inside the terminals, and improve speed and convenience for passengers.
In terms of service, Don Mueang Airport has set up a coordination and facilitation centre for the festival period, increased staffing at all key service points, and deployed Airport Ambassadors to assist passengers while also encouraging the use of automated systems to improve the efficiency of departure procedures.
Arrival procedures have also been organised to improve passenger flow further.
In addition, facilities for all groups of passengers have been prepared to ensure they are sufficient and efficient, alongside hygiene measures.
Waiting areas inside the terminal have also been arranged creatively to create a pleasant and relaxing atmosphere.
Passengers are also advised to use the SAWASDEE by AOT application, an intelligent assistant that helps users check flight status as well as information on restaurants, shops and other airport services, allowing them to plan their journeys more accurately.
In addition, passengers can choose from several forms of public transport connected to the airport, including the SRT Red Line suburban rail service, BMTA bus routes A1-A4, and public hire vehicles.