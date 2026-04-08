Don Mueang expects Songkran festival passengers to top 1 million

Vijit Kaewsaitiam, director of Don Mueang Airport, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), said the airport is fully prepared to serve passengers during the Songkran festival.

Free parking will be provided at Cargo Warehouse 4 at Don Mueang Airport from April 11-15, 2026, with shuttle services operating between the parking area and the passenger terminals, as well as staff on hand to assist travellers 24 hours a day.

However, based on estimated air traffic during the Songkran period from April 10-19, 2026, the airport expects total passenger traffic of about 1.06 million, or an average of 106,268 people per day, while total flights are projected to exceed 6,551, or an average of 656 per day.

The busiest day, or peak day, is expected to be April 11, 2026, while the busiest periods are 5am-7am, 9am-11am and 3pm-6pm.

To help make travel more convenient, passengers are asked to allow at least two to three hours before departure.