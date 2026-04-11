PM Anutin Defends Fuel Policy During Songkran Transport Hub Inspection

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visits Krung Thep Aphiwat and Mo Chit to oversee Songkran travel, addressing fuel price concerns raised by a young citizen.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, accompanied by his wife, Thananon Niramit, and a senior ministerial delegation, conducted a high-profile inspection of Bangkok’s primary transport hubs yesterday as millions began their annual exodus for the Songkran festival.
Arriving at Bang Sue Grand Station at 3:20 pm on 11 April, the prime minister, who also serves as the Minister of Interior, performed traditional merit-making ceremonies before engaging with citizens.
Amidst a flurry of requests for photographs, Anutin distributed waterproof pouches and traditional Thai remedies to travellers heading to their home provinces.
During the visit, a poignant moment occurred when the prime minister met a family from Hat Yai who were travelling following recent devastating floods.
After confirming they had received government compensation, Anutin acknowledged the hardship, remarking, "No amount of money is ever truly enough to compensate for such a loss."
The inspection took a technical turn as the prime minister boarded a second-class sleeper carriage bound for Padang Besar.
Upon discovering the air conditioning was failing to cool the carriage sufficiently, he issued an immediate directive to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to rectify the issue.
He later visited the driver’s cabin of an SRT locomotive to inspect operational readiness firsthand.
The most notable exchange of the day involved a young child who questioned the prime minister on why fuel remains so expensive. Anutin responded by patting the child’s head and clarifying that the government had already implemented a 4-baht reduction.
Addressing the broader economic climate, the Prime Minister spoke to the press regarding global energy volatility.
He attributed the current price pressures to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, noting that whilst Thailand is not a party to the dispute, the public must remain aware of the "abnormal" global situation.
"We are monitoring the situation daily," the prime minister stated. "We aim to ensure that this period of national happiness remains unaffected. We have moved from a daily fuel subsidy of 2.5 billion baht to approximately 300-400 million baht—a significant reduction that allows us to manage the mechanism more effectively."
The prime minister also warned that he would be conducting "spot checks" at petrol stations throughout the holiday to ensure supply remains sufficient and that pricing policies are strictly followed.
Supporting the prime minister’s safety agenda, Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, confirmed that extra measures have been deployed to manage traffic density and ensure public safety for the duration of the 2026 festivities.