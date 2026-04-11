PM Anutin Defends Fuel Policy During Songkran Transport Hub Inspection

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visits Krung Thep Aphiwat and Mo Chit to oversee Songkran travel, addressing fuel price concerns raised by a young citizen.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, accompanied by his wife, Thananon Niramit, and a senior ministerial delegation, conducted a high-profile inspection of Bangkok’s primary transport hubs yesterday as millions began their annual exodus for the Songkran festival.

Arriving at Bang Sue Grand Station at 3:20 pm on 11 April, the prime minister, who also serves as the Minister of Interior, performed traditional merit-making ceremonies before engaging with citizens.

Amidst a flurry of requests for photographs, Anutin distributed waterproof pouches and traditional Thai remedies to travellers heading to their home provinces.

During the visit, a poignant moment occurred when the prime minister met a family from Hat Yai who were travelling following recent devastating floods.

After confirming they had received government compensation, Anutin acknowledged the hardship, remarking, "No amount of money is ever truly enough to compensate for such a loss."

