7 urgent relief measures set for Cabinet approval before Songkran

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Cabinet is set to approve seven urgent relief measures aimed at easing the cost of living and softening the impact of high energy prices, as the new government moves into full executive authority after completing its policy statement to Parliament.

The parliamentary debate concluded on April 10, clearing the way for Anutin’s administration to begin formal implementation of its programme. Thai media reported that the prime minister then called a special Cabinet meeting for Saturday, April 11, to fast-track immediate relief ahead of the Songkran holiday.

The package is designed to cushion households and businesses from rising energy costs and broader inflationary pressure, with the government seeking to put the measures into effect as quickly as possible.

The seven measures are expected to include:

1. State welfare card top-up



Monthly support for state welfare cardholders would rise by THB100, taking the payment from THB300 to THB400 for one month. The measure is intended to give low-income households extra spending power during Songkran, with reports saying the transfer could be made as early as April 13.

2. Fuel price support measures



The government is expected to seek ways to stabilise oil prices, including a proposed state guarantee for Oil Fuel Fund borrowing of up to THB150 billion to cope with global price volatility. A possible cut in fuel excise tax is also under consideration to help reduce pump prices.