7 urgent relief measures set for Cabinet approval before Songkran

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Cabinet is set to approve seven urgent relief measures aimed at easing the cost of living and softening the impact of high energy prices, as the new government moves into full executive authority after completing its policy statement to Parliament.
The parliamentary debate concluded on April 10, clearing the way for Anutin’s administration to begin formal implementation of its programme. Thai media reported that the prime minister then called a special Cabinet meeting for Saturday, April 11, to fast-track immediate relief ahead of the Songkran holiday.
The package is designed to cushion households and businesses from rising energy costs and broader inflationary pressure, with the government seeking to put the measures into effect as quickly as possible.
1. State welfare card top-up
Monthly support for state welfare cardholders would rise by THB100, taking the payment from THB300 to THB400 for one month. The measure is intended to give low-income households extra spending power during Songkran, with reports saying the transfer could be made as early as April 13.
2. Fuel price support measures
The government is expected to seek ways to stabilise oil prices, including a proposed state guarantee for Oil Fuel Fund borrowing of up to THB150 billion to cope with global price volatility. A possible cut in fuel excise tax is also under consideration to help reduce pump prices.
3. Old car for new car scheme for EVs and hybrids
A THB30 billion soft-loan package is being prepared to encourage the purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles made in Thailand, as part of efforts to promote cleaner transport and support domestic production.
4. Targeted help for specific occupations
Support is expected for truck operators, public transport vehicles and motorcycle taxi riders facing high fuel costs. The fisheries sector would receive help through subsidised B20, or “green diesel”, while farmers would be offered fertiliser discounts and access to low-interest loans through the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.
5. Economic stimulus and SME support
The government is also preparing broader economic relief, including a revived “Khon La Khrueng Plus” co-payment scheme with support of THB2,000 per person. Small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to receive THB10 billion in soft loans through the Government Savings Bank to help ease liquidity pressure.
6. Essential goods price controls
The Commerce Ministry is expected to push ahead with a “Thai Help Thai” measure aimed at controlling the prices of essential consumer goods and limiting the impact of higher living costs on households.
7. Construction sector support through K-index adjustment
Contractors affected by rising material costs are expected to receive help through adjustments to the K index, which reflects changes in construction costs and is used in state project contracts.
Taken together, the seven measures amount to the Anutin government’s first urgent attempt to contain the shock from rising energy prices and prevent it from spreading further through the wider economy ahead of Songkran.