Anutin forms 8 mission groups, puts professionals in charge

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed an order reorganising the administration of government into eight main mission groups, in a broad move to tighten coordination across ministries, sharpen policy delivery and prepare Thailand for future OECD membership.
The order, issued as Prime Minister’s Office Order No. 83/2569 and dated April 8, 2026, sets out a new structure for managing key areas of state policy through integrated task groups led by senior members of the Cabinet.
At the centre of the new arrangement is Anutin himself, who will take direct control of the special crime suppression group. The unit will focus on corruption, narcotics, human trafficking, online crime and scam networks, placing one of the government’s most urgent enforcement priorities directly under the prime minister.
1. Special crime suppression
Led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, this group will focus on corruption, narcotics, human trafficking, online crime and scam networks, with the prime minister directly overseeing operations.
2. Public utilities development
Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn will oversee the provision and maintenance of essential infrastructure and public utility systems.
3. Environment and decentralisation
Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri will take charge of sustainable resource management, support for local revenue generation and Thailand’s path towards net zero emissions by 2050.
4. Investment promotion and new S-Curve industries
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas will oversee this group, with responsibility for attracting foreign direct investment into future industries such as AI, semiconductors, clean energy and modern vehicles.
5. Commerce, agriculture and tourism
Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun will lead efforts to strengthen competitiveness, support SMEs and upgrade Thailand’s tourism sector on a more sustainable footing.
6. Security and foreign affairs
Deputy Prime Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will oversee national security and international relations, including unresolved memorandums of understanding that the government wants reviewed or moved forward.
7. Human resource development and innovation
Deputy Prime Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat will focus on digital skills, financial literacy and using innovation as a central driver of national development.
8. Law and digital government
Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt will lead legal reform and digital government development, with an emphasis on aligning Thai laws more closely with international standards, facilitating foreign investment and supporting Thailand’s OECD ambitions.