Anutin forms 8 mission groups, puts professionals in charge

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has signed an order reorganising the administration of government into eight main mission groups, in a broad move to tighten coordination across ministries, sharpen policy delivery and prepare Thailand for future OECD membership.

The order, issued as Prime Minister’s Office Order No. 83/2569 and dated April 8, 2026, sets out a new structure for managing key areas of state policy through integrated task groups led by senior members of the Cabinet.

At the centre of the new arrangement is Anutin himself, who will take direct control of the special crime suppression group. The unit will focus on corruption, narcotics, human trafficking, online crime and scam networks, placing one of the government’s most urgent enforcement priorities directly under the prime minister.