Anutin tells Parliament: ‘I will do everything possible’ for Thais

Agriculture will be upgraded into a modern agro-industrial and food sector, positioning Thailand as a global food security hub, while tourism will be strengthened to reinforce the country’s status as a key regional destination.

On foreign policy and security, the government plans to rebuild confidence in Thailand on the global stage, deepen ties with middle powers and new regional partners, and pursue a balanced diplomatic strategy amid shifting geopolitical alignments.

Efforts will also focus on strengthening border security, tackling transnational crime and reviewing visa-free policies to curb financial crime networks, including scams, money laundering and illicit “grey capital”.

Regarding Thailand-Cambodia relations, the government said it would pursue peaceful solutions through existing bilateral mechanisms while accelerating studies on the possible termination of the 2001 memorandum of understanding.

The administration also signalled a tougher stance on drugs and law enforcement. Officials who fail to act against drug-related activities in their jurisdictions will face severe disciplinary and criminal penalties, including immediate suspension from duty.

In defence policy, the government will develop a voluntary military service system, offering contracts of four years with compensation, alongside broader reforms of conscription and military modernisation.

Social policy priorities include ensuring genuinely free education that leads to employment, expanding access to learning through digital platforms and improving healthcare and social security systems.

The government also pledged to strengthen disaster preparedness, including investment in water infrastructure, unified emergency management systems and the development of a national disaster insurance scheme to reduce losses and improve recovery.

On governance reform, Anutin said outdated laws would be overhauled to address economic constraints, including procurement rules to ensure value for money rather than simply the lowest price.

Measures will also be introduced to hold state contractors accountable for damages and to tackle systemic corruption through stricter ethical standards and enforcement mechanisms.

The government plans to organise its agenda into five strategic pillars, macroeconomic management, production and trade, infrastructure, social welfare, and foreign affairs and security, each with clearly assigned leadership and accountability to ensure effective implementation.

Closing his address, Anutin reaffirmed that the government would prioritise national and public interest while maintaining fiscal discipline and economic stability.

“Thailand is facing significant uncertainty and volatility, but this government is ready to mobilise all available resources to address people’s livelihoods,” he said. “I will do everything possible to ensure Thailand is strong from within, that Thai people can stand on their own feet, that our economy remains competitive, and that the world retains confidence in Thailand.”