Anutin assigns portfolios to deputy premiers, PM’s Office ministers

Pakorn Nilprapunt has been assigned the Secretariat of the Cabinet, the Council of State, the Office of the Civil Service Commission, the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission, the National Office of Buddhism and the Royal Society of Thailand, including its administrative affairs.

He is also authorised to handle administrative litigation, including the appointment of public prosecutors in cases involving lawsuits against the Prime Minister, as well as signing documents related to royal pardons and applications for Thai nationality.

Yossanan Wongsawat will oversee the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Education, the Office of National Reform, National Strategy and Reconciliation, the Professional Qualification Institute and the Office of Knowledge Management and Development.

PM’s Office ministers assigned supporting agencies

Among ministers attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Supamas Isarabhakdi has been placed in charge of the Public Relations Department, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board and MCOT Plc.

Naphinthorn Srisanpang will oversee the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the Creative Economy Agency, the Night Safari Office, the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion and the Office of Social Enterprise Promotion.

Paradon Prissananantakul has been assigned the Budget Bureau, excluding matters under the Prime Minister’s authority, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, the Digital Government Development Agency and the National Cyber Security Committee.

Suksamruay Wantanee will supervise the Office of the Royal Development Projects Board, the Land Bank Administration Institute and the Village and Urban Community Fund Office.

Order formalises division of work across government

The order sets out a clear division of authority within the administration, specifying which deputy prime ministers and PM’s Office ministers will supervise key ministries, agencies and state bodies as the government moves to organise its day-to-day operations under the new Cabinet structure.