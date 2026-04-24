Asia Takes the Wheel at Money20/20's Biggest Year Yet

Thailand Steps Forward

As host nation, Thailand's role extended well beyond logistics. Davies acknowledged that the country had made "remarkable progress" across all three years of its hosting tenure, with this year marking new highs across virtually every participation metric.

The country's major commercial banks were prominently represented on the main stages.

Senior executives from Siam Commercial Bank, Bangkok Bank, and Kasikorn Bank all delivered keynote addresses, accompanied by representatives from Thailand's emerging fintech startup community — a pairing that illustrated the maturity and depth of the country's financial ecosystem.

Dr Warotai Kosolpisitkul, international economic advisor at Thailand's Fiscal Policy Office, used his stage time to set out a strategic vision for Thailand as a "Global Financial Destination" — a hub for investment and innovation rather than merely a regional transit point.

He highlighted the country's strategic position at the heart of ASEAN, its proven payment infrastructure, and a growing suite of government incentives designed to attract international capital, including tax benefits under the International Business Centre framework, BOI concessions, and a long-term resident visa scheme offering a ten-year stay.

Thailand's "Connect the Dots" initiative — a framework for integrating financial data to combat cross-border financial crime — was also presented as evidence of the country's commitment to building a financial system that is not only innovative but also secure.

The ongoing integration of PromptPay with regional payment systems, including Singapore's PayNow, was cited as a practical demonstration of that ambition.

Daranee Saeju, assistant governor for strategy and special projects at the Bank of Thailand, offered what may have been the week's most philosophically resonant presentation, centred on the concept of "Humanise Finance."

The vision: use the integration of Thais' financial data not merely to optimise commercial outcomes but to create tangible opportunities for every citizen — expanding credit access, improving financial health, and ensuring that the system serves society broadly rather than a privileged subset.

She noted that the agenda aligns with global priorities and will be taken further at the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings, due to be held in Bangkok in October.

The Policy20 Stage: Regulators Join the Conversation

One of the most watched arenas at this year's event was Policy20, a dedicated forum that brought together central bank governors, policymakers, and regulators from across the region.

Its significance lay not merely in who attended but in what was said — and how it differed from conversations at previous editions.

The dominant concept was "Sovereign Intelligence": the idea that Asian economies can best protect their policy autonomy not by stepping back from global standard-setting but by engaging proactively in shaping it so that regional values and contexts are embedded in the architecture of the next financial system rather than bolted on afterwards.

There was broad agreement that cross-border financial infrastructure should be developed collaboratively, under shared governance principles that nonetheless respect the sovereign priorities of individual nations.

Participants also converged on the need for "intelligence-led governance" — using AI and real-time data tools to reinforce financial stability at the national level, moving regulators from a reactive to an anticipatory posture.

Perhaps most notably, the tone from regulators themselves had shifted. The language of enforcement gave way, in session after session, to the language of enablement.

Regulators described themselves increasingly as co-creators alongside industry, designing adaptive frameworks capable of keeping pace with technological change rather than perpetually playing catch-up.

Looking ahead, the picture sketched by Policy20 experts was one of a "multi-rail" financial ecosystem in which tokenised deposits, stablecoins, and traditional banking infrastructure coexist and interoperate — a future defined not by the triumph of any single model, but by seamless interoperability across all of them.

"The discussions here reflect that policy leaders and regulators in the region are moving from observation to operational governance," said Ian Fong, Vice President of Content at Money20/20 Asia. "They are not just managing technology. They are defining the frameworks of sovereign intelligence to safeguard the future of the global financial system."



Looking to the Next Three to Five Years

If there was a single note of sober realism threading through the week's optimism, it was this: innovation without adoption creates its own ceiling.

Access to financial services in Asia, speakers argued repeatedly, will ultimately depend on infrastructure that is not merely available but genuinely understandable and affordable — reducing barriers for the populations that remain furthest from the system.

On that measure, the ambition expressed in Bangkok this week was substantial.

Fintech, the consensus held, has graduated from being a technological novelty to being a primary instrument of economic inclusion – not simply in terms of bank account numbers, but in the practical expansion of credit to small businesses, the financial empowerment of women, and a measurable improvement in the financial health of ordinary people across the region.

AI was identified as the defining force of the next three to five years: not a passing trend, but a structural transformation that will reshape the industry at every level.

Combined with the accelerating convergence of TradFi and DeFi — or, in broader technological terms, of Web2 and Web3 — the transformation will open new frontiers for incumbents and challengers alike.

Money20/20 Asia will return to Bangkok next year. On the evidence of this week, the city, the region, and the industry it represents will have much more to show.



