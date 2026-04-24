Fence project under way — Thailand moves to secure vulnerable crossings

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on April 24, 2026, that Thailand has begun work on border fence projects along both the Thai-Cambodian and Thai-Malaysian frontiers, with budgets already allocated and military units assigned to oversee each area.

Speaking on the progress of cancelling MOU44, the construction of the Thai-Cambodian border fence and relations between Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin said the fence project was already under way.

He said the Navy would be responsible for the eastern border, while the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters would oversee the border line from Sa Kaeo and Prachin Buri through to Ubon Ratchathani. In the South, the Fourth Army Region would take responsibility.

The fences are intended to prevent the smuggling of illegal goods, illegal border crossings and terrorism, he said, adding that the work and budget allocation had already been arranged.