Military Progresses Chanthaburi Border Fence Project to Combat Transnational Crime

The Royal Thai Armed Forces will commence construction of a permanent border fence in Chanthaburi this April to bolster security and combat illicit trade.

Maj Gen Witai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, revealed on Tuesday that the project follows a government policy to enhance border security.

Under the direction of Gen Ukrit Boontanon, the chief of Defence Forces, the military is accelerating the development of permanent barriers to organise border areas and deter all forms of illegal activity.

The pilot phase of the project is situated at border markers 52–54 in the Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi, covering a total distance of approximately 1,310 metres.