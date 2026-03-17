Military Progresses Chanthaburi Border Fence Project to Combat Transnational Crime

The Royal Thai Armed Forces will commence construction of a permanent border fence in Chanthaburi this April to bolster security and combat illicit trade.
Maj Gen Witai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, revealed on Tuesday that the project follows a government policy to enhance border security.
Under the direction of Gen Ukrit Boontanon, the chief of Defence Forces, the military is accelerating the development of permanent barriers to organise border areas and deter all forms of illegal activity.
The pilot phase of the project is situated at border markers 52–54 in the Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi, covering a total distance of approximately 1,310 metres.
Key milestones achieved to date include:
Mine Clearance: The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) has successfully surveyed and cleared landmines from the site to ensure the safety of personnel and residents.
Site Preparation: The Armed Forces Development Command, led by General Sarayut Chanpum, has completed land levelling and the construction of a perimeter road.
Construction of the permanent wall is scheduled to commence in early April 2026, with an ambitious completion target of 45 days.
The spokesperson emphasised that the initiative has been coordinated with Cambodian authorities, who have already developed a corresponding road on their side of the border.
Looking ahead, the military plans to integrate advanced technology into its border strategy, including "electronic fences" equipped with motion sensors and CCTV systems for 24-hour surveillance.
"The construction of this border fence is more than just a physical barrier," Maj Gen Witai stated. "It provides peace of mind for citizens living along the frontier. The Royal Thai Armed Forces remain committed to defending national sovereignty and ensuring sustainable peace and safety for the public."