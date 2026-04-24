PM Anutin welcomes Wang Yi for Thai-China strategic partnership talks

Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during his visit to Thailand as a guest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Government House on April 24, 2026.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister served durian and khao lam, both of which are favourites of Wang Yi, in a friendly atmosphere.

After the talks concluded, Rachada Dhnadirek, Government Spokesperson, summarised the key points as follows:

The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government and President Xi Jinping for their continued support for Thailand on the international stage.

He also reflected on the official visit to the People’s Republic of China by Their Majesties the King and Queen.