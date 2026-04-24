PM Anutin welcomes Wang Yi for Thai-China strategic partnership talks

Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during his visit to Thailand as a guest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Government House on April 24, 2026.
On this occasion, the Prime Minister served durian and khao lam, both of which are favourites of Wang Yi, in a friendly atmosphere.
After the talks concluded, Rachada Dhnadirek, Government Spokesperson, summarised the key points as follows:
The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government and President Xi Jinping for their continued support for Thailand on the international stage.
He also reflected on the official visit to the People’s Republic of China by Their Majesties the King and Queen.
He said the visit had clearly shown the close relations between the two countries, and expressed hope that China would continue to support Thailand’s development in all dimensions based on the two countries’ “family-like ties”, built on trust and mutual respect.
Wang Yi said he was pleased to pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister after the Prime Minister had assumed office.
He also expressed confidence in the Thai government’s potential to drive the economy and national development, and said he was confident that Thailand-China relations would become even closer.
Wang Yi also conveyed goodwill from President Xi Jinping and his family to Their Majesties the King and Queen.
He reaffirmed that China had confidence in Thailand’s stability and was ready to be a partner that Thailand could trust in the long term.
On this occasion, both sides discussed the following key issues:
1. Upgrading Thailand-China relations
Both sides agreed to upgrade relations towards a deeper strategic partnership. They will push forward the preparation of a “Joint Action Plan” that aligns with the development strategies of both countries, so that cooperation can deliver concrete results in all dimensions.
2. Exchange of high-level visits
China invited the Prime Minister to attend the APEC leaders’ meeting, which China will host in November 2026, and also invited him to pay an official visit to China. Thailand, meanwhile, invited Chinese Premier Li Qiang to visit Thailand. China has accepted the invitation in principle and is in the process of arranging the schedule.
3. Thailand-Cambodia situation
Wang Yi referred to the regional situation, saying he viewed Thailand-Cambodia relations as moving in a better direction. He expressed hope that relations between Thailand and Cambodia would see positive progress soon. Thailand reaffirmed the importance of promoting mutual understanding and cooperation.
4. Security and the suppression of transnational crime
Both sides attached importance to enhancing security cooperation, particularly in suppressing transnational crime and scammer gangs, which have affected people on a wide scale. This will be included as one of the key issues under the Joint Action Plan approach to strengthen public safety and confidence.
5. Building concrete cooperation through joint mechanisms and activities
Both sides agreed to further develop cooperation towards more concrete implementation, not only at the policy level but also through cooperation mechanisms, meetings and joint activities at various levels, in order to deliver tangible and sustainable results.
“This discussion reflects the close relationship and high level of trust between Thailand and China. It is not only a symbolic relationship, but also one that aims to drive strategic and practical cooperation concretely over the long term,” Rachada said.
After the talks concluded, the Prime Minister invited Wang Yi into his private electric vehicle, which the Prime Minister drove himself, to take the Chinese foreign minister to lunch outside Government House.