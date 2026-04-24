Legend returns — Buakaw faces China’s rising force tonight

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is set to return to the ring tonight in a headline bout against China’s Meng Gaofeng at the T Fight All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The bout will take place at Titiwangsa Stadium on Friday (April 24, 2026), with the fight night scheduled from 8.00pm to midnight (Thailand time).

Buakaw, 43, returns to kickboxing rules after a 21-month absence. His last appearance in the discipline saw him lose on points to Stoyan Koprivlenski in the K-1 World MAX. However, he comes into this bout on the back of a win over Han Wenbao in an RWS fight late in 2024, showing he remains a formidable force.

Across the ring, Meng Gao Feng, 29, brings a record of 36 wins and 12 losses, including 10 knockouts. The Chinese fighter is in strong form, having secured two victories in a single night in Guangxi earlier this year. He has also defeated Yodkhunpon Weerasaklek Gym, underlining his credentials as a serious threat.

The fight is being billed as a clash between experience and youth, with Buakaw’s ring intelligence and durability set against Meng’s speed and power.

Fans can watch the event via pay-per-view (PPV), with full fight coverage broadcast live from Malaysia.

More than just a sporting contest, the bout represents a high-profile Thailand-China showdown on neutral ground, with global attention focused on whether Buakaw can once again defy age and prove that experience still reigns supreme.