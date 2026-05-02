Thai Monarchs Conclude Swedish Visit Following King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 80th Birthday Celebrations

Their Majesties departed Stockholm via a special Royal Flight on Friday, marking the end of a historic diplomatic visit to the Kingdom of Sweden.
Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand have officially concluded their royal visit to the Kingdom of Sweden.
On the afternoon of 1 May 2026, Their Majesties departed from the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, which had served as their residence during the stay.
The visit was marked by Their Majesties' attendance at the grand celebrations held in honour of the 80th Birthday of His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.
The event drew royalty and heads of state from across the globe, reinforcing the long-standing and warm diplomatic ties between the Thai and Swedish houses.
Following the conclusion of the official ceremonies, Their Majesties proceeded to Stockholm Arlanda Airport. They boarded a special Royal Flight, operated by Thai Airways International (Flight TG 8887), to begin the journey back to their homeland.
The Royal Flight is scheduled to touch down at Don Mueang Military Airport in Bangkok on Saturday, 2 May 2026.
Photo Credit: Bureau of the Royal Household