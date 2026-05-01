Thai King and Queen join 80th birthday celebrations for King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden

On April 30, 2026, Their Majesties the King and Queen travelled to the Royal Palace of Stockholm to attend a Te Deum service at the Royal Chapel, watch the Changing of the Guard, and witness a choral tribute offering birthday wishes to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

The occasion formed part of Their Majesties’ royal visit to the Kingdom of Sweden from April 29 to May 2, 2026, made at the invitation of King Carl XVI Gustaf, in order to join the celebrations marking the Swedish monarch’s 80th birthday anniversary.