EU audits Thai produce residue controls, boosting confidence in Europe exports

Rapeepat Chantarasriwong, director-general of the Department of Agriculture, said the European Union’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG-SANTE), led by Pedro Moreno Valenzuela, head of the audit team, together with expert team members Amadeo Rodriguez Fernandez Alba and Demetrios Fragoyiannis, has travelled to Thailand to conduct an assessment and hold policy discussions on the country’s control system for pesticide residues in food of plant origin.



The DG-SANTE expert team is carrying out an assessment of Thailand’s residue control system from March 9–20, 2026. This is an important mechanism used by the European Union to evaluate the food safety regulatory systems of trading partner countries, in order to confirm that exporting countries have effective control systems in place and can guarantee the safety of agricultural products before they enter the European market.

The assessment is highly significant for Thailand’s agricultural export sector. The European Union is one of Thailand’s key export markets for plant products such as vegetables, fruit and related goods, with export value of around 1 billion baht a year. It is also a market with some of the world’s strictest food safety standards, requiring Thai exporters to maintain product quality continuously in order to sustain confidence among trading partners.