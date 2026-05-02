Government readies 500bn baht for Thai Help Thai Plus

Thailand is preparing around 500 billion baht in funding to support the Thai Help Thai Plus relief scheme, which is expected to begin on June 1, as surging energy prices from the conflict in the Middle East place growing pressure on the economy and household living costs.

The sharp rise in oil prices is already feeding through to the wider Thai economy, while living costs continue to climb. Officials and analysts have assessed that the energy crisis could persist for an extended period.

The government plans to roll out a package of relief measures under the Thai Help Thai Plus scheme to ease the burden on the public and cushion the impact of the crisis.

To prepare funding for the programme and wider crisis response, the government has been managing budget resources for some time. Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed agencies preparing the 2027 fiscal budget to cut spending that is not urgent or necessary.

The government is also preparing a budget transfer bill to pool unspent funds that cannot be disbursed in time into the 2026 central budget. Most recently, the Finance Ministry is preparing to propose an emergency decree authorising it to borrow up to 400 billion baht, which is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet next week.