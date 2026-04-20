Govt weighs THB500bn emergency borrowing amid mixed signals

Debt ceiling may need to be raised

Pakorn said the government could also pursue a budget transfer bill in parallel to free up additional funds for crisis response. But any borrowing under the proposed decree would first require the public debt ceiling to be lifted above the current 70% of GDP, with Thailand’s debt ratio now standing at about 66%, leaving fiscal space increasingly tight. Reuters reported on April 15 that Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the government had not yet decided whether to raise the internal debt ceiling.

Oil Fuel Fund guarantee still under review

Pakorn also addressed a separate proposal for an Emergency Decree that would allow the Finance Ministry to guarantee THB150 billion in borrowing for the Oil Fuel Fund. He said the fund was originally designed as a short-term stabilisation tool and, in principle, should hold revolving liquidity of only THB20 billion to THB40 billion. Instead, it has been used for prolonged price subsidies beyond its original purpose, pushing accumulated debt above THB100 billion. If more liquidity is needed later, the government will review both the legal framework and the fund’s condition again in line with economic conditions and future energy costs, he said.