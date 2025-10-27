Uncovering history: why Sanam Luang was once called ‘Thung Phra Meru’ and its royal significance

The open ground known today as Sanam Luang was not always as vast as it now appears. In earlier times, the area was only about half its present size.

Sanam Luang during the reign of King Rama I

Sanam Luang dates back to the foundation of the Rattanakosin Kingdom. Situated between the Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang) and the Front Palace (Phra Bovorn Sathan Mongkhon), the open field was originally used for royal cremations of kings and members of the royal family. Because of this, it was known as “Thung Phra Meru,” meaning the royal cremation ground.

When there were no royal cremations, the field lay largely unused—overgrown and marshy.

Sanam Luang during the reign of King Rama III

In the reign of King Nangklao (Rama III), a dispute arose between Siam and Vietnam over the Cambodian frontier. The King ordered that rice fields be cultivated on Thung Phra Meru to demonstrate to the Vietnamese that Siam was a prosperous nation with abundant food supplies—so well-provisioned that even the land in front of the Grand Palace was turned into paddy fields.