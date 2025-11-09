Bangkok Finalises Preparations as Public Homage to Queen Mother Begins

Bangkok authorities verify security, logistics, and royal food stations at Sanam Luang as public homage to Her Majesty The Queen Mother commences today, Nov 9.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has confirmed its complete readiness at Sanam Luang (The Royal Ground), as the site officially opened today, November 9, 2025, for citizens across the country to begin paying respects to the Royal Urn of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The BMA conducted a final comprehensive inspection to ensure the ceremony proceeds with maximum dignity and efficiency.

In the early hours of the morning, at 6:30 am, Thaiwut Khankaew, deputy permanent secretary of the BMA, led a team to inspect the readiness of Sanam Luang and the surrounding areas.

The visit aimed to ensure all arrangements were in place to facilitate the large crowds expected to attend.