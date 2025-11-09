Bangkok Finalises Preparations as Public Homage to Queen Mother Begins

Bangkok authorities verify security, logistics, and royal food stations at Sanam Luang as public homage to Her Majesty The Queen Mother commences today, Nov 9.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has confirmed its complete readiness at Sanam Luang (The Royal Ground), as the site officially opened today, November 9, 2025, for citizens across the country to begin paying respects to the Royal Urn of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
The BMA conducted a final comprehensive inspection to ensure the ceremony proceeds with maximum dignity and efficiency.
In the early hours of the morning, at 6:30 am, Thaiwut Khankaew, deputy permanent secretary of the BMA, led a team to inspect the readiness of Sanam Luang and the surrounding areas.
The visit aimed to ensure all arrangements were in place to facilitate the large crowds expected to attend.
Kosol Singhanat, director of Phra Nakhon District, accompanied the Deputy Permanent Secretary along with executives and relevant officials to monitor key logistical and security areas, including:
Officials also scrutinised overall traffic management, cleanliness, and security arrangements within the Royal Ground.
The BMA confirmed that minor temporary adjustments were made, including the brief closure of certain waiting areas and royal food stations overnight, to finalise preparations before opening to the public this morning.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Phra Nakhon District Office assured that all aspects of the operation are prepared to ensure the public homage proceeds "smoothly, with appropriate dignity, and with maximum convenience for every citizen."