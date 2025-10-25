Government requests cooperation for appropriate events to mourn Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

On October 25, at Government House, Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana revealed that following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, the government is requesting cooperation from all sectors of society, particularly from the private business sector, the entertainment industry, and organizations involved in public events. The government asks them to consider the appropriateness of their activities in relation to the period of national mourning.

The government requests that the entertainment industry—such as concerts, festivities, public entertainment events, and businesses like bars and nightclubs—ensure that their activities are conducted with solemnity and respect in line with the national mourning period. Events can be held appropriately within the bounds of respect for the royal family's contributions.