PM announces year-long mourning for government officials, 90 days for the public, following Queen Sirikit’s passing

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday revealed the Cabinet’s decision to observe a 30-day mourning period, beginning October 25, with all government offices, state enterprises, public institutions, and schools displaying flags at half-mast to honour the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The Cabinet also announced that civil servants, state enterprise employees, and government officials will observe one year of mourning, starting from October 25.

For the general public, the Prime Minister requested that those who can wear black clothing do so as a mark of respect, while those unable to wear black should aim to dress in muted colours.

Concert organisers are requested to cooperate and adjust accordingly, ensuring the appropriate tone for events.



