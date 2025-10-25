Anutin cancels ASEAN Summit attendance to lead Cabinet meeting as Thailand mourns Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

The atmosphere at the Cabinet meeting on October 25, 2025 was sombre, with ministers, civil servants, officials, and journalists all dressed in black to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who passed away on the evening of Friday, October 24. At 08:00, the national flag at the Government House was raised to the top of the flagpole before being lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the special Cabinet meeting at Room 501, Government House, cancelling his scheduled attendance at the ASEAN Leaders Summit in Malaysia to lead the meeting.

Sources from Government House revealed that the Prime Minister will now attend the summit tomorrow, which is expected to coincide with the signing of the Thai-Cambodia peace agreement, with the US President serving as an observer. It is anticipated that the signing will be rescheduled from the afternoon to the morning, but if the US is unable to adjust, Anutin will delegate the task to the Minister of Foreign Affairs to sign on his behalf.

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss arrangements for the royal funeral rites of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, following His Majesty the King’s decree for the highest honours in line with royal tradition. Her Majesty’s royal remains will be enshrined at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace.

Additionally, His Majesty has declared that members of the Royal Family and court officials will observe a one-year mourning period starting from the date of Her Majesty’s passing.