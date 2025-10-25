Royal Household announces the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

The Bureau of the Royal Household has issued an announcement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
According to the statement, the team of physicians attending to Her Majesty had requested permission for Her Majesty to be admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on September 7, 2019, for close monitoring of her health conditions.
During her stay at the hospital, Her Majesty experienced several episodes of illness, and the medical team detected abnormalities in multiple systems, requiring continuous treatment.
From October 17, 2025, Her Majesty developed a bloodstream infection. Despite the physicians’ utmost efforts to provide treatment, her condition gradually deteriorated. On Friday,October 24, 2025, at 9.21pm, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passed away peacefully at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. She was 93 years old.
His Majesty the King has graciously commanded the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange the royal funeral rites with the highest honours in accordance with royal tradition. Her Majesty’s royal remains will be enshrined at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall within the Grand Palace.
His Majesty has also graciously decreed that members of the Royal Family and all court officials observe a one-year mourning period from the date of Her Majesty’s passing.