Royal Household announces the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

The Bureau of the Royal Household has issued an announcement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

According to the statement, the team of physicians attending to Her Majesty had requested permission for Her Majesty to be admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on September 7, 2019, for close monitoring of her health conditions.

During her stay at the hospital, Her Majesty experienced several episodes of illness, and the medical team detected abnormalities in multiple systems, requiring continuous treatment.