PM acknowledges passing of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother as a great loss to the nation

At 10:05 AM on October 25, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived at Government House for a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the arrangements for the royal funeral. Before the meeting, the Prime Minister revealed that today’s session would focus on preparing for the royal ceremonies, ensuring that all details are handled with dignity.

When asked about his feelings following the announcement from the Royal Household about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, Prime Minister Anutin paused for a moment before saying, “It is a great loss to the country.”

Journalists reported that the Prime Minister appeared deeply saddened, with red eyes as he made the statement.