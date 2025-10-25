Foreign media report the passing of Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother



Reuters has reported that Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother has passed away, highlighting her role as a symbol of elegance in the revitalisation of the monarchy. She stood by the side of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the longest-reigning monarch in Thai history, serving alongside him for over 70 years and winning the hearts of the people through her charitable work.

The report also detailed her royal biography and mentioned her visit to the United States in 1960, which included a state dinner at the White House. Magazines such as Time and L’Aurore from France praised her during that visit.

BBC also reported her passing, reflecting on the six decades she spent alongside King Bhumibol, carrying out royal duties. A BBC documentary in 1980, Soul of a Nation, revisited their first meeting, describing it as "love at first sight." The 1960s saw the royal couple travelling the world, meeting figures such as Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, and even Elvis Presley. During that time, she was frequently listed among the best-dressed women globally.