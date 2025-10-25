9 royal initiatives of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother: From silk to traditional dance, education, and environmental conservation

4. Reviving ‘Khon’ – Thailand’s High Art of Performance

Her Majesty initiated the study and revival of Khon, the traditional Thai masked dance drama, in its ancient form, ensuring that the knowledge and costumes adhered to royal customs. She commissioned experts to gather evidence, recreate the costumes, and update the performance art to be more contemporary. The Khon performance of the Ramayana titled "The Battle of Indrajit" in 2009 marked the beginning of the revival, which continues to this day. In 2022, during the celebration of Her Majesty's 90th birthday, the Support Foundation performed Khon: The Ramayana – “Sakot Thap”, held from October 29 to December 5, 2022 at the Thailand Cultural Centre. Due to Her Majesty’s vision in promoting Khon worldwide, UNESCO recognised Thai Khon as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2018.



5. Continuing the Royal Commitment to Dharma Queen

Her Majesty understood that religion is the pillar of the human soul, guiding it towards goodness. She supported all religions in Thailand, including Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Brahmanism-Hinduism, and Sikhism. She frequently accompanied King Bhumibol Adulyadej on religious duties, showing respect for traditions. Her Majesty also made regular donations to monks and religious figures, provided healthcare for sick monks, and ensured special meals were offered as part of her support for religious practices.



6. The Sirikit Institute: Advancing Craftsmanship and Promoting Fine Arts

Over 60 years of Her Majesty’s royal work in Silpachip (handicraft promotion) has fostered the growth of community economies. The Silpachip Training Centre at Suan Chitlada has developed into a leading institution in advancing the craft, with work of exquisite quality. In 2010, the centre was elevated to the Sirikit Institute, showcasing fine craftsmanship in the “Arts of the Kingdom Museum” located in Koh Koet, Bang Pa-in District, Ayutthaya Province. Exhibits include works such as Carved Wood, Li Poa Fabric Art, Ancient Silk Embroidery, and Royal Regalia and Jewellery, as well as a detailed replica of the Pudtan Golden Throne. These remarkable pieces were crafted by local farmers trained to become master artisans under Her Majesty’s guidance.



7. ‘Model Farms’ under the Royal Initiative: A Comprehensive Agricultural Learning Centre

The Model Farm initiative began over 20 years ago in Khun Thae village, Doi Kaew Sub-district, Chom Thong District, Chiang Mai, to help rehabilitate those recovering from drug addiction by providing employment. The project began by developing infrastructure, water sources, and a full range of agricultural activities, including vegetable and fruit farming, livestock breeding, and fisheries. It was later expanded nationwide. During the COVID-19 crisis, when many workers lost their jobs and returned to their home provinces, King Bhumibol Adulyadej gave a royal command to continue the “Sustain, Preserve, and Extend” the Queen’s work. Under the initiative, 30 model farms across 17 provinces have been used to support employment under the “Model Farm Against COVID-19” project, ensuring people have income to support their families.



8. Royal Compassion in Social Welfare

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother showed continuous compassion in healthcare, public health, and social welfare. She recognised that a strong body leads to a strong mind and benefits the public good. In addition to caring for the Thai people, her royal compassion extended to refugees, such as during the Khao Larn incident in Trat Province, where she visited Cambodian refugees, providing them with food, medical supplies, and clothing. She also instructed the Thai Red Cross to collaborate with the International Red Cross to assist them and provided vocational training for teachers. Additionally, she established the “Sajai Thai Foundation” to support wounded or disabled military personnel, police officers, and volunteers, helping them become self-sufficient. The foundation's handicraft products have become popular among the public.



9. Promoting Equal Education Opportunities for Youth

In the field of education, Her Majesty the Queen Mother made initial royal contributions to establish the Chao Mae Luang School to serve the Hill Tribe children of the Yao ethnic group in Huai Khan Village, Mae Ngon Sub-district, Fang District, Chiang Mai. She also provided funding for the Border Patrol Police to oversee the school, which now falls under the Ministry of Education and offers education up to lower secondary level. Additionally, she funded the construction of a new school building for Hill Tribe children of the Hmong ethnic group in Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai.

Her Majesty also provided care for nearly 2,000 underprivileged children she met during visits to rural communities. She ensured these children, including those with disabilities, had access to special education schools where they could complete their education and become self-sufficient in their careers.

These 9 royal initiatives are testament to the compassion, wisdom, and dedication of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who elevated the lives of Thai citizens, preserved cultural heritage, restored forests and water sources, supported the grassroots economy, and opened educational opportunities for Thai youth, ensuring Thailand remains a place where people can “live well and prosper” with long-term sustainability.