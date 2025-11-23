Following the Thread: Discovering Thailand’s Royal Craft Routes and the Legacy of the Queen Mother

A new TAT initiative encourages travel along five 'SUPPORT' routes, celebrating the craftsmanship and sustainable community livelihood programmes championed by HM The Queen Mother.
One of the most profound royal duties undertaken by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother (Somdet Phra Nang Chao Sirikit Phra Borommaratchachonnani Phanpi Luang) involved the promotion of traditional community life through the creation of the SUPPORT Arts and Crafts Centres (The Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupations and Related Techniques).
These centres were established to preserve and showcase invaluable local wisdom and handicrafts.
Now, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting travellers to explore this heritage through the "Smile of the Land: Great Smile Grand Moment" project.
The initiative encourages domestic and international tourism along five key routes, honouring the Queen Mother’s enduring commitment to culture and community sustainability.
Her Majesty established numerous SUPPORT Centres across the nation—including sites in Ayutthaya, Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, and Narathiwat—to train local citizens in essential craft skills, offering them reliable supplementary occupations and significantly raising their quality of life.
Pinpointing the 5 Essential Royal Craft Routes
These five locations offer a unique blend of cultural immersion, historical insight, and authentic shopping opportunities for visitors passionate about traditional Thai craftsmanship:
Ban Mae Tam SUPPORT Centre, Lampang (Northern Thailand) A centre renowned for community development and traditional handicrafts. Visitors can observe the delicate processes of fabric weaving, pottery creation, and various other village crafts, offering a genuine insight into a self-sufficient way of life.
Ban Kut Na Kham SUPPORT Arts and Crafts Centre, Sakon Nakhon (Northeast) This centre has emerged as a crucial craft tourism destination in the northeastern province, specialising in local textiles and techniques specific to the region.
Bang Sai SUPPORT Arts and Crafts Centre, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (Central) Arguably the most famous cultural tourism centre in the Central region, Bang Sai allows tourists to explore the 'SUPPORT village,' featuring traditional Thai houses and demonstrating the lifestyle of all four regions. Tourists can witness live demonstrations of weaving, basketry, carving, and ceramics.
Si Bua Thong SUPPORT Centre, Ang Thong (Central) This centre is nationally celebrated for its exquisite "Chao Wang Dolls" (Royal Court Dolls). The site offers combined agri-cultural tourism, allowing the public to learn about both handicrafts and farming. Visitors can watch demonstrations of royal-style embroidery, brocade weaving, Saa paper making, and fine ceramic pottery.
Special SUPPORT Centre at Taksin Ratchaniwet Palace, Narathiwat (Southern Border) This unique centre is situated within the grounds of the majestic Taksin Ratchaniwet Palace, a major tourist attraction in Thailand's deep South. While enjoying the beautiful sea views from Tan Yong Hill, visitors can admire high-quality pottery and other handicraft products created by local artisans from Narathiwat.
A Lasting Cultural Legacy
The crafts produced by these centres—from intricate silk and cotton weaving to fine pottery and basketry—do more than just improve local livelihoods; they stand as symbols of Thai cultural heritage.
It was through Her Majesty's tireless promotion that products like Pha Praewa silk from the Northeast, Mudmee (Ikat) silk, and Pha Sin Teen Chok Mae Chaem achieved national acclaim and international recognition.
Today, many of these textiles hold Geographical Indication (GI) status, ensuring their local authenticity, fostering immense community pride, and attracting a dedicated following of cultural tourists seeking genuine traditional art.