Following the Thread: Discovering Thailand’s Royal Craft Routes and the Legacy of the Queen Mother

A new TAT initiative encourages travel along five 'SUPPORT' routes, celebrating the craftsmanship and sustainable community livelihood programmes championed by HM The Queen Mother.

One of the most profound royal duties undertaken by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother (Somdet Phra Nang Chao Sirikit Phra Borommaratchachonnani Phanpi Luang) involved the promotion of traditional community life through the creation of the SUPPORT Arts and Crafts Centres (The Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupations and Related Techniques).

These centres were established to preserve and showcase invaluable local wisdom and handicrafts.

Now, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting travellers to explore this heritage through the "Smile of the Land: Great Smile Grand Moment" project.

The initiative encourages domestic and international tourism along five key routes, honouring the Queen Mother’s enduring commitment to culture and community sustainability.

Her Majesty established numerous SUPPORT Centres across the nation—including sites in Ayutthaya, Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, and Narathiwat—to train local citizens in essential craft skills, offering them reliable supplementary occupations and significantly raising their quality of life.