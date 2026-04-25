Thai exports to US surge 41.8% as tariff ruling fuels rush orders

Thailand’s exports to the United States surged 41.8% in the first quarter of 2026, as US importers accelerated orders following a court ruling that voided retaliatory tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump’s policy.

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) reported that Thailand’s exports in March 2026 were valued at US$35.157 billion, the highest level on record, expanding 18.7% and marking the 21st consecutive month of growth.

Excluding oil-related products, gold and military-related goods, exports grew 19.3%.

Imports in March were valued at US$38.496 billion, up 35.7%, resulting in a trade deficit of US$3.339 billion.

For the first three months of 2026, Thailand’s overall exports expanded 17.6%. Excluding oil-related products, gold and military-related goods, exports rose 17.0%.

Most major export markets continued to perform well in March, led by the United States, where shipments jumped 41.9%. For the first quarter of 2026, exports to the US expanded 41.8%, accounting for 23.3% of Thailand’s total exports.

March also marked the 30th consecutive month of growth for Thai exports to the US.

Key products driving the expansion included computers, equipment and components; fax machines, telephones, equipment and components; and aircraft, spacecraft and parts.