Sihasak: China ready to help Thailand-Cambodia peace efforts

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said China wants to see peace restored between Thailand and Cambodia, while stressing that Beijing has no intention of interfering in the bilateral dispute but remains ready to help if needed.
Sihasak made the remarks after holding informal talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Krabi on Friday. Wang was visiting Thailand as a guest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from April 23 to 25, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.
Sihasak said the afternoon talks underlined the importance both countries placed on Thailand-China relations. He noted that the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year, although their ties were rooted far deeper in history.
China, he said, had often described Thailand-China relations as being “like brothers and close relatives”, and had also said that ties with Thailand were “a good model of the relationship China wants to have with every ASEAN country”.
Sihasak said Thailand and China were now looking ahead, adding that the Thai government’s emphasis on policy continuity and political stability would make cooperation easier.
He said the two countries would prepare an action plan to strengthen bilateral relations over the next five years. The plan would cover all dimensions of cooperation, including regional and international affairs.
A new dimension of the relationship, he said, would focus on stronger economic ties and a partnership for shared development. Both sides would look towards the future in innovation and technology, especially digital technology, as well as the transition to a green economy.
Sihasak said China was already playing a leading role in solar energy and electric vehicles, with substantial Chinese investment in Thailand and more investment expected in the future. The Thai government has also said both sides aim to elevate ties towards a comprehensive strategic partnership covering economic cooperation, science, technology, innovation, agriculture, energy, connectivity and people-to-people relations.
China stresses non-interference on Thai-Cambodian issue
On Thailand-Cambodia relations, Sihasak said the issue was an important factor in regional stability.
He said China wanted to see relations between Thailand and Cambodia restored as neighbours, adding that good relations and peace between the two countries were essential to regional security.
At the same time, China had stressed that it would not interfere in the Thai-Cambodian issue, but was ready to help whenever needed, similar to its role in hosting a meeting in Kunming last year.
Sihasak said both the Prime Minister and he had reaffirmed that Thailand’s policy was to live peacefully with its neighbours. Thailand did not reject dialogue with Cambodia, he said, but any talks depended on sincerity and mutual trust, which would help create the conditions for discussions on various issues to begin.
He suggested that the Joint Boundary Commission meeting should first focus on preparation, including border cooperation, border security, confidence-building and related measures. If those foundations were in place, progress would follow naturally.
Sihasak added that, in principle, China did not agree with taking bilateral problems to the international stage, and believed they should be resolved through bilateral dialogue.
If Cambodia was genuinely committed and did not pressure Thailand, he said, talks could move forward gradually.
Reuters also reported that Wang expressed hope for improved Thailand-Cambodia relations during his Thailand visit, after armed conflict between the two neighbours last year.
Myanmar must address ASEAN concerns
On Myanmar, Sihasak said Thailand’s policy was to bring Myanmar back into ASEAN. At the same time, he said, Myanmar must also respond to ASEAN’s concerns.
Myanmar was important to ASEAN and could help strengthen the regional grouping, he said, adding that Thailand remained ready to serve as a bridge between Myanmar and ASEAN.
The informal talks in Krabi were held between the two foreign ministers. Sihasak said the meeting was arranged there so the Chinese delegation could see the province’s beauty, adding that the delegation was impressed and he hoped they would share their experience with others.