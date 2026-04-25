Sihasak: China ready to help Thailand-Cambodia peace efforts

China stresses non-interference on Thai-Cambodian issue

On Thailand-Cambodia relations, Sihasak said the issue was an important factor in regional stability.

He said China wanted to see relations between Thailand and Cambodia restored as neighbours, adding that good relations and peace between the two countries were essential to regional security.

At the same time, China had stressed that it would not interfere in the Thai-Cambodian issue, but was ready to help whenever needed, similar to its role in hosting a meeting in Kunming last year.

Sihasak said both the Prime Minister and he had reaffirmed that Thailand’s policy was to live peacefully with its neighbours. Thailand did not reject dialogue with Cambodia, he said, but any talks depended on sincerity and mutual trust, which would help create the conditions for discussions on various issues to begin.

He suggested that the Joint Boundary Commission meeting should first focus on preparation, including border cooperation, border security, confidence-building and related measures. If those foundations were in place, progress would follow naturally.

Sihasak added that, in principle, China did not agree with taking bilateral problems to the international stage, and believed they should be resolved through bilateral dialogue.

If Cambodia was genuinely committed and did not pressure Thailand, he said, talks could move forward gradually.

Reuters also reported that Wang expressed hope for improved Thailand-Cambodia relations during his Thailand visit, after armed conflict between the two neighbours last year.

Myanmar must address ASEAN concerns

On Myanmar, Sihasak said Thailand’s policy was to bring Myanmar back into ASEAN. At the same time, he said, Myanmar must also respond to ASEAN’s concerns.

Myanmar was important to ASEAN and could help strengthen the regional grouping, he said, adding that Thailand remained ready to serve as a bridge between Myanmar and ASEAN.

The informal talks in Krabi were held between the two foreign ministers. Sihasak said the meeting was arranged there so the Chinese delegation could see the province’s beauty, adding that the delegation was impressed and he hoped they would share their experience with others.