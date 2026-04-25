Suphajee pushes Thai-US trade deal in talks with envoy

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to strengthening trade ties with the United States, saying both sides are working to accelerate talks on the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART).
Suphajee made the remarks after meeting Sean K. O’Neill, US Ambassador to Thailand.
She said the discussion was constructive and reflected the two countries’ shared confidence in deepening their long-standing economic and trade relationship, which has continued for more than 190 years.
The Thai government attaches great importance to negotiations on the Thailand-US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade and is ready to work closely with Washington, Suphajee said.
Thailand is committed to pushing the talks forward and reaching a conclusion as soon as possible, she added, saying this would help build confidence among businesses and markets in both countries.
On the US Section 301 investigation, Suphajee said Thailand had provided comprehensive explanations on issues including excess capacity and the forced labour import ban.
She said many Thai exports were part of supply chains that support US manufacturing. Thailand also has labour measures in line with international standards and is ready to work closely with the US to reach an outcome that benefits both sides.
Thailand has also asked the US to consider tariff exemptions for goods that the US cannot produce itself, especially key agricultural exports, to avoid impacts on American consumers and support more mutually beneficial trade.
Suphajee said she also plans to visit the US in early May to attend the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026, accompanied by a delegation of leading Thai businesspeople. The summit is scheduled for May 3-6 at National Harbor, Maryland.
The visit will focus on expanding Thai investment in key sectors in the US. Suphajee is also due to hold talks with the US-ASEAN Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, which represent major investors in Thailand.
She will also witness the signing of business cooperation memoranda of understanding with US partners, reflecting the confidence of Thai private companies in the US economy and the two countries’ strategic partnership.
Thailand also plans to help balance bilateral trade by importing more essential goods and raw materials from the US, including agricultural and energy products.
Suphajee said this would reflect Thailand’s intention to be a responsible and reliable economic partner.
“Thailand views the United States as an important strategic trade partner, and this discussion reflects our shared intention to elevate economic relations to a higher level,” Suphajee said.
“Thailand is ready to work closely with the United States to achieve outcomes that will bring sustainable long-term benefits to both countries.”
In 2025, the US was Thailand’s second-largest trading partner, with total trade worth more than US$93.65 billion.
Thai exports to the US were valued at US$72.51 billion, covering major products such as computers, rubber products, gems and jewellery, automobiles and air conditioners.
Thailand imported US$21.14 billion worth of goods from the US, including crude oil, machinery, aircraft and parts, chemicals and electrical machinery.
Thailand recorded a trade surplus with the US of US$51.36 billion.