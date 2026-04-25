Suphajee pushes Thai-US trade deal in talks with envoy

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to strengthening trade ties with the United States, saying both sides are working to accelerate talks on the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART).

Suphajee made the remarks after meeting Sean K. O’Neill, US Ambassador to Thailand.





She said the discussion was constructive and reflected the two countries’ shared confidence in deepening their long-standing economic and trade relationship, which has continued for more than 190 years.

The Thai government attaches great importance to negotiations on the Thailand-US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade and is ready to work closely with Washington, Suphajee said.

Thailand is committed to pushing the talks forward and reaching a conclusion as soon as possible, she added, saying this would help build confidence among businesses and markets in both countries.

On the US Section 301 investigation, Suphajee said Thailand had provided comprehensive explanations on issues including excess capacity and the forced labour import ban.